Another Illinois region faces added restrictions
Bars and restaurants in Will and Kankakee counties won’t be able to have indoor service and there can’t be gatherings of more than 25 under new COVID-19 restrictions from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The restrictions on communities south of Chicago kick in Wednesday after the administration said the region had 8 percent COVID-19 positivity rate for more than three days.
More COVID-19 restrictions coming for Metro East if positivity rate doesn't drop
The Metro East St. Louis region of the governor’s COVID-19 plan has until Sept. 2 to drop it’s COVID-19 positivity rate, or it could have more restrictions handed down from the Pritzker administration.
The governor’s office put restrictions on capacity and business operations last week after it reported more than three days of 8 percent positivity testing rates, and restrictions will continue unless the rate drops below 6.5 percent.
New telephone area code overlay for parts of central Illinois
There’s a new telephone area code overlay for parts of central Illinois coming in six months and, starting Saturday, the Illinois Commerce Commission is encouraging callers in the 217 area code to include the full ten-digit number when making local calls.
That’s in preparation for the start of the additional area code 447 in March 2021.
COVID-19 metrics on the rise in some regions of Illinois
Several regions of the state continue to report increasing COVID-19 positivity rates, but the state’s hospitalizations remain manageable.
Last week, new regulations the Pritzker administration imposed on the Metro East region kicked in after three days of a COVID-19 positivity rate above 8 percent.
That region is now at 9.4 percent. Region 7, which includes Kankakee and Will counties just south of Chicago, has a multi-day positivity rate of 8.3.
Region 4 and Region 7 have not reached the 20 percent threshold for hospital capacity.
Pritzker announces $150 million for mortgage assistance
Around 10,000 Illinois homeowners who have not been able to make mortgage payments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will get access to $150 million in emergency assistance.
The state is facilitating the distribution of federal funding for grants of up to $15,000 to cover mortgage payments.
Information about eligibility can be found at EMA.IHDA.org.
U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs to visit Springfield
U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie will visit Springfield as the keynote speaker for the unveiling of a ceremonial plaque honoring President Abraham Lincoln’s second Inaugural Address.
The Wednesday morning event is at Camp Butler National Cemetery where Lincoln is interred.