Committee to address Pritzker's proposed mask rule
The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules meets in Springfield on Tuesday.
The meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to address a rule from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that would allow businesses to be fined up to $2,500 if they fail to comply with mask and social distancing policies.
The last time the committee took up a similar proposal from the governor, it met behind closed doors for more than three hours before starting the public portion of its meeting late.
Committee also set to address federal relief funding
The group of state lawmakers on the rules committee meeting Tuesday in Springfield could also take up the Pritzker administration’s rule on handling federal funding meant for local economic stability.
That money released by the federal government back in March still hasn’t gone out to local governments and in turn to businesses hit by the COVID-economy.
Program to help those behind on mortgage payments due to COVID-19
Just as renters affected by COVID-19 are now able to access millions of dollars to pay their landlords, homeowners will soon have access to assistance.
The state will have $150 million of federal funding for the Emergency Mortgage Assistance program available starting Aug. 24.
Ten thousand eligible mortgage holders can get $15,000 to cover mortgage expenses from March through December.
Lawsuit seeks to strip Madigan of some powers
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and utility ComEd face a civil RICO lawsuit in federal court.
A group of attorneys is seeking $450 million in damages for ratepayers. Madigan hasn’t been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing.
ComEd agreed to pay a $200 million fine for its role in a patronage scandal amid at influencing Madigan.
A ComEd spokesperson said the utility didn’t admit any wrongdoing against ratepayers as the lawsuit claims. It could take years for the civil case to progress.
GOP group challenges vote-by-mail expansion
A Republican group in Cook County has filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s vote-by-mail expansion.
The group, represented by the Liberty Justice Center, claims election results will be put in doubt if the program moves forward.
The lawsuit seeks to block the program.
Rental assistance program kicks off
Millions of dollars in federal funds are now available through a state program for rental assistance for people who haven’t been able to pay their landlords since March.
Information on eligibility can be found at the website ERA.IHDA.org.
One-time grants of $5,000 will be paid directly to landlords.