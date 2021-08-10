Attorney files new lawsuit challenging Pritzker's school mask mandate
An attorney who has sued the governor over COVID-19 mitigations has filed another lawsuit, this time challenging the governor’s mask mandate for K-12 schools.
Attorney Thomas DeVore filed suit on behalf of a parent of Clinton County school students saying the governor does not have the legal authority to punish schools for not following guidance from state agencies.
The governor has dismissed previous lawsuits as frivolous, claiming he has such authority.
Orland Park passes resolution seeking legislative input on COVID restrictions
A village in Cook County has unanimously passed a nonbinding resolution calling for the General Assembly to convene to take up Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate.
Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said the governor should not be “ruling by executive fiat.”
Pekau has been critical of the governor’s orders throughout the pandemic and wants the legislature to set laws.
Youth hospitalizations increase, but still well below pandemic peak
While hospitalization of youth 12 and under with COVID-19 has increased statewide from 29 in June to 57 in July, it is half of the peak of 105 in November.
Data provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health show there were 21 children 12- to 17-year-olds hospitalized with COVID-19 at the beginning of July.
Numbers for Aug. 1 weren’t immediately available.
Indiana man charged with providing gun allegedly used in police shooting
An Indiana man has been charged with acting as a straw purchaser for the firearm allegedly used in the shooting that killed a Chicago police officer and injured another.
The U.S. Attorney from the Northern District of Illinois alleges Jamel Danzy bought a handgun in March from a dealer in Indiana and gave it to an Illinois resident who was a convicted felon. Others have been arrested in the shooting.
Officer Ella French died in a shooting Saturday night.
GOP state senator hails new government reserves investment law
A state senator is heralding a measure Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed. Republican state Sen. Don DeWitte said Senate Bill 273 signed Friday provides taxing bodies a wider variety of investment tools for reserve funds, offering opportunities to obtain more favorable returns on investments.
The measure that passed both chambers unanimously allows taxing bodies the ability to invest up to a third of reserve funds.