Tax deadline is April 18
The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is reminding taxpayers that the upcoming deadline for filing 2021 state individual income tax returns is Monday, April 18, 2022. To aid in IDOR’s anti-fraud efforts, taxpayers filing their IL-1040’s through MyTax Illinois, must use a registered MyTax Illinois account.
While the agency strongly encourages electronic filing, taxpayers can always file a paper return if they choose.
Free time for criminal defendants problematic
A provision of the SAFE-T Act, the criminal justice reform law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed last year, requires that criminal defendants who are on home confinement while awaiting trial be given a minimum of two days a week to move freely without being monitored.
The free time is designed to allow for job searches or attending school. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, since the provision took effect Jan. 1, dozens of people have gotten into trouble with the law during free time, including for armed robbery and shoplifting.
Measures aim to lower health care costs
The Illinois House passed several proposals and resolutions Monday designed to make prescriptions and health care more affordable.
One of the bills requires the Illinois Department of Insurance to study the price of health insurance plans in the state.
Sponsors say many people struggle to keep their coverage because they have to decide between paying for health care or other debt.
Best water goes to Lake Egypt Water District
A downstate Illinois community is being touted as having the best tasting water in the United States.
The Lake Egypt Water District near Marion was just named “Best Tasting Water in the Country” by the Great American Water Taste Test.
Thirty-seven states submitted their water for the competition in Washington D.C.
Broadcasters group raising money for Ukraine
Broadcasters in Illinois are joining efforts to help raise funds for Ukraine. The country was invaded by Russia and is in the midst of a full-scale war.
“Illinois Helps Ukraine” is a joint initiative fundraising campaign between the Ukraine Institute of Modern Art and the Illinois Broadcasters Association to benefit the country. The goal is $1 million, with all proceeds going to UNICEF.
Guide suggests ways to cut TV costs
The Citizens Utility Board of Illinois has released its 2022 “Guide to Cutting Your TV Costs.”
The guide is designed to help all TV watchers, whether they are interested in exploring free or low cost streaming options, cut their traditional cable bill or to use an antenna to reduce costs.