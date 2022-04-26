Utility bills expected to increase
Officials with Ameren Illinois are warning customers their bills will be going up.
The company says the increases are due to energy costs associated with power bills. They cite significant global events that are causing prices to increase in many areas, including the power sector. They say customers should expect to see an increase in their monthly bills this summer.
Secretary of State candidates approved for primary ballot
With the statewide ballot certified, Democratic and Republican voters in the June 28 primary will have choices for Illinois Secretary of State.
Incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Jesse White isn’t seeking reelection.
Democrats Sidney Moore, David Moore, Alexi Giannoulias and Anna Valencia are seeking the party’s nomination. The two on the Republican ballot are John Milhiser and Dan Brady.
Life expectancy in Chicago drops
Life expectancy of Chicagoans dropped by almost two years, from 77.3 to 75.4, during the first year of the pandemic.
The Chicago Department of Public Health reported Monday the sharpest single-year decrease on record, noting for the first time, Black Chicagoans' expectancy dropped below 70 to 69.8.
The main cause of death was heart disease with COVID-19 at No. 2. The city also saw increased deaths from overdoses, accidents and a 60% increase in homicides.
Child welfare director urged to resign
After Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith was held in contempt of court for the ninth time for failing to protect children in the care of the state, House Minority Leader Jim Durkin said Smith should resign immediately.
Durkin said it’s unacceptable and Gov. J.B. Pritzker has failed to take action.
Fake IDs seized
In two weeks, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized hundreds of counterfeit driver’s licenses that were moving through the International Mail Facility at O’Hare International Airport.
The 743 fake IDs were discovered in 122 shipments in the first two weeks of April. Only the American Automobile Association and American Automobile Touring Alliance have the authority to print driver’s licenses in the U.S.
Suspect who stole ambulance arrested
Chicago police chased a stolen ambulance Monday that ended in Central Illinois.
The ambulance was parked near downtown when a man got into the vehicle and drove off. More than a dozen police cars gave chase, then state police deployed “stop sticks” near Joliet, which took out one of the tires.
Police eventually took the man into custody near Dwight, about 70 miles from the Chicago city limits.