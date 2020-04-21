Pritzker eyes regional approach to reopening Illinois
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order is entering its second month and the governor says he may amend the order and may look at relaxing things based on regions.
The governor said one metric he will look at is in line with the federal guidelines to reopen things after having 14 days of declining case rates.
Medical supplies to be distributed in Illinois
Personal protective equipment state officials flew in from China is being prepared to be sent across the state.
In Sangamon County, Administrator Brian McFadden said they’re cross-referencing items with federal databases to ensure the highest quality products are distributed to health professionals and first responders.
Last week, it was reported some items the state got were counterfeit.
Republicans seek reforms as Senate Democrats seek federal bailout
Illinois’ Republican congressional delegation says they’ll fight for more money for Illinois during the COVID-19 crisis, but statehouse Senate Democrats asking for $41 billion is too much.
The Democrats requested the funding for state and local governments to cover things like pensions and more.
Republican congressmen responded with a letter saying Illinois needs reforms to pensions, unfunded mandates on local governments and removal of the progressive income tax amendment they say will increase taxes on small businesses.
State to provide weekly stats on COVID-19 in long-term care facilities
State public health officials are now updating weekly statistics about long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.
At the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website, DPH.Illinois.gov, county-by-county cases of Long Term Care Facility COVID-19 Outbreaks are updated.
The data is specific not just to a county, but also by the facility if there are two or more cases.
Schools in line for $112 million in SNAP funding
Schools and school children across Illinois are in line for millions in federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 316,000 Illinois eligible households with school-aged children will share in $112 million for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or around $5.70 per day and per student.
Schools are in line for more than $108.4 million from a block grant that the governor will have the flexibility to distribute for things like remote learning and other needs.
Many small businesses still waiting for federal aid
Four out of five small businesses that applied for the federal Paycheck Protection Program surveyed by the National Federation of Independent Business say they are still waiting.
Only 20 percent of respondents said they have received funds, but as of late last week, 80 percent said they’re still waiting with many not knowing where they are in the process.
The NFIB says small businesses can’t afford to keep waiting.