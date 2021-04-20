Pritzker's activates Illinois National Guard ahead of Chauvin verdict
The Illinois National Guard and the Illinois State Police have been ordered to assist Chicago police in the expected aftermath of a controversial murder trial.
The jury in the murder case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has their first full day of deliberation today.
The guard and ISP will manage street closures and support people's rights to free speech and assembly.
Villages across Illinois planning summer events, some ditch mask requirements
Villages across the state are planning community events despite COVID-19.
Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson last week said after Memorial Day, planned events will go on throughout the summer without a mask mandate or social distancing requirements.
In Sherman, Village Mayor Trevor Clatfelter said they also plan concerts, but couldn’t yet say what kind of mitigation would be recommended.
State regulators could release dozens of new cannabis licenses in coming weeks
There could be dozens of new adult-use cannabis dispensary and craft grower licenses announced by state regulators in the weeks ahead.
That’s according to Illinois Cannabis Business Association of Illinois Executive Director Pam Althoff.
She said the state is taking a methodical approach at approving licenses to ensure demand matches available products.
There has been nearly $1 billion in sales of legal cannabis in Illinois since January 2020.
Restaurants can apply for access to Restaurant Revitalization Fund
Restaurants can now apply for access to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
The federal program will grant up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per location and wouldn't have to be paid back if used for eligible expenses no later than March 2023.
Details can be found at SBA.gov/restaurants.
Farm Bureau accepting applications for Illinois Veterinary Education Training Program
The Illinois Farm Bureau is taking applications for their Illinois Veterinary Education Training Program.
Loans of up to $40,000 are available to second-year veterinary students focused on Illinois food animal medicine.
Loan details and applications can be found at ILFB.org/IVET.
Since 2005, the IVET fund has awarded more than $500,000 dollars in loans to 26 veterinary students focused on caring for food animals in Illinois.
Votes to unionize cannabis industry to be counted
Votes from retail and other workers in the state’s legal adult-use cannabis industry about whether to unionize will be counted today.
For weeks, workers from a dispensary in Chicago and one in Springfield have been able to vote on whether to form a collective bargaining unit.