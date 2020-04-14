Republicans say Illinois unemployment filing problems 'avoidable'
House Republicans are looking for more to be done to get the state’s system for fielding unemployment claims fully functioning.
House Minority Leader Jim Durkin said employees from other state agencies should be shifted to help.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, among other things, his administration has revamped the website, brought on some private companies and rehired retired employees to work from home to help process the record number of claims.
Municipalities could face new cash crunch amid pandemic
A Springfield alderman who was around at the tail end of the Great Recession said cities must act now to reduce the impact from the COVID-19 recession.
Springfield Alderman Joe McMenamin suggested local leaders stay away from multi-year collective bargaining agreements because the future is uncertain.
And, with revenue down substantially because of the government’s stay-at-home order, managing local pension payments will be difficult.
As demand grows, association says Illinois Secretary of State not helping license new truck drivers
The Mid-West Truckers Association says there are truck drivers with learner's permits ready to get their CDL, but can’t because the driver’s services facilities are closed.
The Secretary of State’s office says they will still process completed CDL forms from third-party testers while driver’s service facilities are closed.
Hospital occupancy rates fall in Illinois
Hospital occupancy rates continue to decrease, according to the Illinois Department of Public health.
The department reported 67.7 percent of ICU beds were occupied as of Sunday. That’s down from 71.4 percent on Thursday. Around 41.7 percent of ventilators were occupied. That’s down from 47.3 percent on Thursday.
Of nearly 30,000 total hospital beds, there were 4,091 COVID-19 patients and persons under investigation currently hospitalized. That’s of the 22,025 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Pritzker says independent contractors will get access to unemployment benefits next month
Independent contractors and self-employed sole proprietors in Illinois could have access to unemployment benefits next month.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is working with private contractor Deloitte to implement a program to get them unemployment benefits. He expects that to be implemented by May 11.
Mayors ask Illinois Attorney General for more time to respond to requests for public records
The Illinois Municipal League is urging Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to issue an opinion giving cities more time to respond to public records requests.
While they say they believe in transparency, the group says the COVID-19 pandemic has local government staff reduced, making it difficult to respond to requests within the 5 to 10 days the law allows.