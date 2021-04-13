Illinois lawmakers to decide how to spend $7.5 billion in federal aid
As lawmakers return to Springfield, how to spend $7.5 billion from federal taxpayers for the state budget could take some attention.
Among proposals includes paying for expanded taxpayer health care and $250 million in grants to pay employees for hotels.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration has advocated using the funds to pay off short-term borrowing.
Lawmakers must pass a balanced state budget by May 31.
Illinois State Police investigate after top state election official put on leave
Illinois State Police say they won’t release a report regarding the Illinois State Board of Elections executive director.
Steve Sandvoss was put on administrative leave last week after filing a police report about attempted extortion.
ISP denied a Freedom of Information Act request for the police report, saying releasing the report could interfere with the ongoing investigation.
Some student-athletes can ditch masks during competition
Student-athletes competing in some sports won’t have to wear masks.
The Illinois High School Association announced state public officials are no longer requiring masks for student-athletes actively playing low-risk sports like fishing, baseball, softball, tennis and track and field. Athletes not competing must continue to wear masks, as do officials.
COVID-19 testing is recommended for students in high-risk sports such as football, lacrosse and wrestling.
More than 580 people test positive for COVID-19 after full vaccination in Illinois
More than 580 Illinoisans have tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks after getting fully vaccinated.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said Monday that's of the approximately 2.5 million people in Illinois who have been fully vaccinated as of data compiled last Wednesday.
The department said the information is constantly changing and it is set to report such data once a week.
Korean War veteran's family sues Illinois for $2 million after COVID-19 outbreak death
The family of a Korean War veteran who died last November from COVID-19 while living at a state-run veterans’ home has sued the state of Illinois for $2 million.
Attorneys with Levin & Pecorino filed the suit to the Court of Claims saying the LaSalle Veterans' Home was negligent.
The Illinois Attorney General’s office didn’t immediately respond when asked for comment.
Illinois Department of Corrections resumes in-person visits
For the first time in more than year, in-person visits are resuming for inmates at Illinois Department of Corrections facilities.
The department announced visits began Monday at the East Moline Correctional Center.
On April 19, visits will restart at Graham, Taylorville, Jacksonville, Dixon, Centralia and more than a half dozen other sites.
More sites will allow visits later this month and into May. Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.