Group eyes lawsuit over gas pump sticker
The Illinois Fuel and Retail Association says it is reviewing litigation over the requirement for gas stations to post a sticker about a gas tax freeze lawmakers approved early Saturday morning.
The legislation delays the 2.2 cent per gallon gas tax set to kick in July 1.
Josh Sharp with the retailers said they still don’t have answers on who is responsible for producing the stickers or how much it will cost.
Lawmakers set to send Pritzker ‘ghost gun’ registry bill
Illinois lawmakers are set to send the governor a measure requiring homemade guns for personal use to be engraved with a serial number registered through a federally licensed firearms dealer.
The measure passed in the final hours of statehouse session Saturday.
Opponents say it criminalizes hobbyists. Violations of the proposed law come with up to a Class 2 felony.
Measure requiring recyclable foodware at state parks to be sent to governor
Plastic forks may soon be a thing of the past in Illinois’ state parks thanks to a bill that could soon be sent to the governor’s desk.
If signed into law, Senate Bill 1915 will require state agencies to only contract with suppliers providing compostable or recyclable foodware in state parks and natural areas.
Income taxes due April 18
The deadline to file income tax returns is next week.
Federal filers must file to the Internal Revenue Service by April 18. Illinois tax filers must submit their tax forms to the Illinois Department of Revenue, something that can be done through the website MyTax.Illinois.gov.
Grants set for homeowners with late payments
More than $300 million is being made available to assist Illinois homeowners.
The federal taxpayer funds through the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund is focused on homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgage payments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Homeowners are eligible for up to $30,000 in assistance to pay house payments, property taxes, insurance and even condo association fees.
Work Zone Awareness Week turns bridges, buildings orange
Drivers throughout the state will see the color orange to highlight Work Zone Awareness Week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says lights on various bridges and buildings from Peoria to Quincy, Rockford and Rock Island, will be turned orange to honor those who have died while working in road construction work zones.