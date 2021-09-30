Number of unemployment beneficiaries declines
Illinois is starting to see the impacts of the expiration of the temporary pandemic unemployment assistance program with nearly 129,000 fewer beneficiaries last week than the total for the week before.
The program ended a few weeks ago.
The U.S. Department of Labor reports a steep decline for total beneficiaries while the total number of traditional unemployment benefits have increased overall by nearly 84,500.
Officials install Bleeding Control Kits throughout Chicago
Officials are installing “Bleeding Control Kits” at hundreds of Chicago locations.
Each kit can treat up to eight victims and is equipped with a tourniquet, gauze, gloves and an instruction manual to be used in emergencies before first responders can arrive.
The Office of Emergency Management and Communications notes the equipment was installed as the city launched the “Safe Chicago” program.
Police alert Illinoisans about women taking videos
Police officials in southern Illinois are warning people about a woman who’s been walking up to homes and taking photos and video of the inside of the residence.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said it can’t confirm any illegal activity, but wanted the public to be aware of this mystery woman.
They said a white woman in a silver car was reported by multiple people in Troy with similar reports in Granite City.
UAW members could go on strike
Thousands of United Auto Workers members working for Illinois-based John Deere could go on strike.
A contract covering more than 10,000 employees for workers at 12 different Deere facilities in Illinois and Iowa expires Friday, according to Iowa NBC affiliate KWQC.
Two weeks ago the union authorized a strike, but didn’t give a timeline.
Customs intercepts fake COVID-19 vaccine cards
Another shipment from China with fake COVID-19 vaccine cards was intercepted by Customs and Border Protection in Chicago.
The federal agency says they found 41 counterfeit cards resembling ones issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in two different parcels labeled as greeting cards.
CBP said a few weeks ago, it intercepted fraudulent vaccine cards from a parcel headed to a residence in Ohio.
Grants pay for educational campaign regarding pay transparency
Taxpayers will be covering $350,000 in grants to inform low-income women across Illinois about equal pay and transparency standards.
The money comes from federal sources.
Illinois is one of six states to receive the grant.