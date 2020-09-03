24,000 Illinoisans seek unemployment benefits
More than 24,000 Illinoisans filed for unemployment in the latest report from the U.S. Department of Labor. The weekly jobless claims for last week were nearly 2,150 fewer than the week before when the state saw an uptick. Illinois also has been approved for President Donald Trump’s temporary unemployment benefits extension.
Demmer says committee has time to investigate
It’s unclear when the Illinois House special investigative committee into House Speaker Michael Madigan will first meet, or if they'll take any final action before the 101st General Assembly finishes its term in mid-January, but state Rep. Tom Demmer says there’s sufficient time for the committee to perform its role.
Demmer said the investigative committee could produce a report of whether charges are warranted.
That could then be forwarded to a select committee on discipline which could then put forward a resolution of censure or expulsion, or not take any action.
Mask use recommended for in-person voting
If you chose to vote in person, you won’t be required to wear a mask, but it’s recommended.
Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray said elections officials successfully had the March Primary during the pandemic earlier this year. As to masks, he said they’re recommended if voting in person but no one will be denied the right to vote for not wearing one.
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election begins Sept. 24, the same day mail-in ballots will be sent to those who request them.
Biden to visit Kenosha
After President Donald Trump’s visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will visit the town just north of Illinois’ border.
Trump visited with local officials and toured the damage caused by riots. Biden will hold a community meeting.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called the President’s visit a political stunt and said Biden’s visit should be about healing and listening.
COVID-19 memorial service set for Thursday
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is organizing a vigil for people who have died from COVID-19. The Thursday evening virtual memorial service starts at about 6:30 p.m. The service will be streamed and shared on the governor’s social media channels. Pritzker will be joined by multiple faith leaders. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,091 COVID-19 related deaths as of Wednesday.
Homicides up in Chicago
There have been 145 more homicides in Chicago this year than last year for nearly 500 people killed. That’s according to numbers compiled through August 30 by the Chicago Tribune. For all of 2017, there were 474 homicides. With three months left in 2020, this year is on pace to exceed all of 2016’s 502 homicides in the city.