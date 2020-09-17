Public health officials report increase in new cases
There has been an uptick in coronavirus cases in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 1,941 new coronavirus cases and 35 additional deaths. Of those deaths, three were younger than 60.
The latest numbers show that 1,565 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, with 345 patients being held in the ICU.
IEMA warns about earthquake hazards
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is encouraging all families, schools and other organizations to participate in the “Great Central U.S. ShakeOut” on October 15.
The goal of the “Drop, Cover and Hold On” drill is to draw attention to the earthquake hazards that exist in Illinois.
The most recent sizable earthquake to hit Illinois was in April 2008 when a 5.4 magnitude struck Wabash County.
Pritzker postpones next round of cannabis licenses amid complaints
With a flood of complaints that the marijuana licensing process is flawed, Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced that his team will meet with those affected to address the issue.
Only 21 of about 700 applicants qualified for a lottery to determine who will get 75 new recreational marijuana retail licenses.
State regulators say they have indefinitely delayed the lottery to review objections.