Hearings get underway
Whether Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan abused his position to secure contracts and jobs for associates in exchange for legislation favorable to utility ComEd will be the central question some in a special investigating committee hope to have answered with hearings that started today.
Madigan hasn’t been charged with a crime, but he has been implicated in a bribery and patronage scheme. Another hearing is expected next week.
Joliet Chamber of Commerce questions COVID-19 testing data
The Joliet Chamber of Commerce says COVID-19 testing data from the state and Will County may be inflated. WJOL radio reports the Chamber’s president worries counting tests instead of cases could inflate the positivity rate if individuals taking multiple tests are counted as multiple positives and not by individual cases. In Sangamon County, the public health director there said they refine the state’s numbers to account for that before reporting them on a local level.
Think-tank says Illinois should lift cap on cannabis licenses
Of 21 companies vying for more than 70 cannabis licenses, state officials say more than half are owned by people of color. But Gov. J.B. Pritzker said with 400 more licenses to be awarded in the future, more can be done to get even more diversity.
A drug policy expert at the Reason Foundation said the best way to get things more equitable is to lift the caps on licenses and allow the free market to work its course.
Senate Human Services Committee to meet on Monday
An Illinois Senate committee next week is set to hold a hearing related to COVID-19 and several state programs for families and children.
The Senate Human Services Committee Monday will hold the virtual hearing about death or serious life-threatening injury reports from the Department of Children and Family Services, and mandatory reporting from schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 positivity rate falls
Illinois’ statewide COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline.
The latest 24-hour report Wednesday had the rate of positive cases per total tests conducted at 3.7 percent, a drop of three-tenths of a percent from the day before.
Of the state’s 35,000 total hospital beds, just 1,580 were taken by a patient with COVID-19 symptoms.
Public health officials report state's first case of WNV
There’s been one human case of West Nile Virus reported in Illinois, the first case for 2020.
The Illinois Department of Public health said the case is a DuPage County resident in her 40s who became ill in mid-August.
The virus is spread through mosquitoes that feed off infected birds. Human symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches and could last a few days or a few weeks. Most infected people show no symptoms.