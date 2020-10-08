Federal aid for local governments remains unspent
The Illinois Municipal League says there’s millions of already approved federal dollars for local government COVID-19 relief that the state is still holding. I
ML Executive Director Brad Cole said it’s been seven months since the first federal package sent dollars to states for local governments and not one dime he says has been distributed by the Pritzker administration.
Messages seeking comment from the administration weren’t returned.
Fitch gives Illinois credit rating a negative outlook
Illinois will face challenges as it tries to maintain its investment grade credit rating, according to Fitch Ratings.
About $850 million in bonds that Illinois is putting out this month has a near-speculative grade credit rating, according to Fitch Ratings.
The state's overall rating has been affirmed, but with continued negative outlook.
Illinois taxpayers pay higher interest on loans the lower the rating.
2 Illinois troopers recovering, suspect dead after incident
Two Illinois State Police troopers are recovering after being dragged by a vehicle in Downers Grove Wednesday, and a suspect struck by a discharged firearm is dead.
ISP report a suspect struggled with police over a firearm during a traffic stop when the motorist drove off, dragging the officers before colliding with a bus station.
ISP say both troopers were treated at a hospital and released.
The suspect, Darren Green Jr. of Harvey, died at the hospital. An investigation is ongoing.
Illinois firearm checks continue to outpace rest of nation
Illinois continues to outpace all other states in the number of firearm background checks.
According to FBI NCIS Firearm Checks data, there were more than 421,000 checks in September, far outpacing any other state. Indiana was a distant second with 203,000 checks for the month.
So far this year, there’ve been 5.6 million checks in Illinois, far more than Kentucky’s total to date of 2.3 million.
State workers will get holiday on Election Day
Despite the massive amount of mail-in votes and the extended early voting hours across all 108 election jurisdictions, Illinois public sector employees will still have election day off.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker reiterated the updated law, which makes Tuesday, Nov. 3rd a state holiday saying voters who do decide to vote on election day should know they can go to the polls with the confidence they’ll be safe.
Labor Department encourages grain bin safety
Be careful around grain bins.
That’s the message the Illinois Department of Labor is putting out as harvest season continues and farmers store their grain.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting a bin buster harvest of corn and soybeans in Illinois.
So far this year Illinois officials have reported 11 entrapment cases with four fatalities.