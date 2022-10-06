Tyson moving to Arkansas
Another large company plans to move staff out of Illinois. Tyson Foods announced the food processor will move around 500 corporate employees out of Illinois offices in Chicago and Downers Grove to Arkansas. The announcement follows similar moves out of Illinois by Boeing, Citadel and Caterpillar.
Durbin says court blocking DACA is call to action
Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says a federal court blocking further migrants to use the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA policy, is a call to action for Congress. A federal court remanded a challenge back to a district court for further consideration of the policy. The move keeps the DACA status quo, but blocks others from enrolling. Thursday, Durbin acknowledged the crisis at the border and said there needs to be immigration reform.
Pritkzer to face Bailey in debate tonight
Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican rival state Sen. Darren Bailey take the debate stage at Illinois State University in Normal tonight at 7. The hour-long debate will air live on Nexstar television stations serving Illinois. A second debate is scheduled on Oct. 18 in Chicago.