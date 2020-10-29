54,800 Illinoisans file for unemployment benefits
Illinois reported 7,800 more people filed for initial unemployment claims last week than the week before, continuing week-after-week of increases for the Land of Lincoln.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported 54,800 new filers in Illinois last week. The week before there were 46,900 new filers.
The state’s unemployment system has been plagued with debt, backlogged callbacks and fraud.
Demand grows for transparency on COVID-19 data as more regions face added restrictions
Calls for Gov. J.B. Pritzker to release the data behind decisions to prohibit indoor bar and restaurant service continues to grow.
Illinois Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady said the legislature needs to hold public hearings to hold the Pritzker administration accountable.
Senate President Don Harmon’s office said it will review such a request.
Fitch puts negative outlook on Chicago bonds
The credit outlook of Chicago’s bonds has changed from stable to negative, an indication the city is closer to junk bond status.
Fitch Ratings says it affirmed the city’s BBB- (triple B minus) status, which is a notch above speculative grade investment status, or junk status.
Most Illinois students in remote classes
Of the state’s 1.9 million public school students, the Illinois State Board of Education reported Tuesday the vast majority, or nearly 1.2 million, are remote only.
Around 600,000 are in a blended model. Fewer than 200,000 have in-person learning.
Fully remote learning is primarily in urban and suburban areas of Cook County and the Metro East St. Louis area.
Illinois National Guard declines to speculate on post-election security
A spokesperson for the Illinois National Guard declined to speculate on what role it would play in post-election security, but if the Guard does play a role, it would be “in support of and subordinate to civilian law enforcement.”
Lt. Col Brad Leighton said earlier this year the guard helped protect infrastructure, guide traffic and acted as extra eyes and ears for local law enforcement, but he said it’s important to note the guard does not arrest people or investigate crimes.
Extension on license plate stickers ends Sunday
Beginning Sunday, the extension on license plate stickers ends. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White sent out that reminder.
The extension was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home order.
But license plate stickers can be renewed online at CyberDriveIllinois.com. The extension for driver’s licenses and ID cards remains until Feb. 1, 2021.