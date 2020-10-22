Pritzker says state will revoke liquor licenses as some bars, restaurants vow to stay open
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he will send Illinois State Police to businesses that are not complying with his COVID-19 orders, and he will enforce them further by taking state liquor licenses away from defiant establishments.
Mitigation measures prohibiting indoor bar and restaurant service are in place for southern Illinois beginning today. Friday, two other regions will have similar prohibitions.
Restaurant group opposes added COVID-19 restrictions
The Illinois Restaurant Association says they can’t allow 20 percent of restaurants and 120,000 jobs in Illinois go away.
That’s how many IRA President and CEO Sam Toia said could close for good if they aren’t allowed to have indoor service because of COVID-19.
Toia supported such efforts in the spring and summer but said the science has changed and the way COVID-19 should be dealt with should too.
Republicans tour state to oppose progressive income tax
The tour continues for some Illinois statehouse Republicans.
Dubbed the “Restore Illinois Bus Tour,” the group of lawmakers plan a stop in Springfield at the state capitol this afternoon and then in Bloomington at the Corn Crib this evening. Friday, the tour heads to Utica, Rockford and Homer Glen.
Illinois State Police will enforce COVID-19 restrictions
The Illinois State Police are going to be actively patrolling the regions of the state under COVID-19 restrictions looking for violations.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday afternoon that ISP would focus on finding businesses that disobeyed the state mandates, first offering "guidance" and then fines.
Kilbride promises not to accept Madigan money before taking Madigan money
After promising he wouldn't take money from a political fund controlled by House Speaker Michael Madigan, Illinois Supreme Court Justice Tom Kilbride is taking criticism for accepting more than a half a million dollars from the Democratic Party of Illinois, which Madigan chairs.
A spokesman for Kilbride says he doesn't track donations.
State senate candidate says Facebook page shutdown ahead of election
A candidate for state Senate in Illinois says his page on Facebook has been shut down just weeks before the election.
Shorewood resident Tom McCullagh says the social media giant shut down his page “without possibility of being reversed.”
The Shorewood Republican says he shared the New York Post's expose of Joe Biden's son, Hunter, leveraging his dad's position to benefit other countries.