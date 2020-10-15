Unemployment claims increase in Illinois
Illinois reported nearly 10,000 more initial unemployment filers last week than the week before.
The U.S. The Department of Labor reports 46,000 initial unemployment claims were filed by Illinoisans last week.
That’s 9,800 more than the previous report. Nearly half a million Illinoisans are drawing on benefits as the state borrows to cover the costs.
Judge gives more time in case challenging COVID-19 restrictions
A Sangamon County judge has given plaintiffs and lawyers from the state some more time to file final briefs in the cases challenging the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions, and whether there are health emergencies on a county level. Plaintiffs contend there is no health emergency.
The state says the governor has the authority to impose restrictions out of concerns for public health.
Mail-in ballots pour in
More than 530,000 mail in ballots have already been mailed in.
That’s from the more than 2.2 million ballots that were requested and sent to voters. Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said mail in ballots received by local elections officials before the close of the election Nov. 3 will be counted after the polls close.
Ballots with postmarks of Nov. 3 will be counted up to two weeks after.
Local officials make another Census push
Local officials are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court decision to allow President Donald Trump to cut short the Census count.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the deadline of midnight tonight means "generations of disinvestment that make our nation weaker."
The governor announced $1 million more in funding for Census outreach just hours before the new deadline was reached.
26 counties in Illinois reach warning level status
Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 26 counties in Illinois are now considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.
The state measures the warning thresholds by when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators show that the disease is spreading.
IDNR promotes Asian carp
Looking to try some Asian Carp for dinner this weekend? The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, along with several other groups, is organizing nine locations across the state that will offer free meals that feature the invasive fish.
Go to the IDNR's website for more on the offerings.