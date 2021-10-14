UAW members strike after failing to reach deal with Deere
UAW John Deere members are officially on strike.
Union members walked out at midnight after the company and the UAW failed to agree on a new contract. More than 10,000 members at John Deere locations have set up picket lines.
About 90% of union members rejected a tentative agreement reached by the union and John Deere earlier this week even though it would have delivered 6% raises.
Illinois Municipal League seeks ability for remote meetings at any time
There is a push to allow cities and towns in Illinois to conduct business remotely at any time.
Currently, the governor or the state health department must issue an emergency proclamation before a government body can conduct any business remotely.
The Illinois Municipal League is urging lawmakers to pass legislation to allow the change during the fall veto session, which begins next week.
University of Illinois satellite launches from International Space Station
A small satellite built by the University of Illinois Department of Physics was shot into space yesterday from the International Space Station.
The satellite was constructed as part of a collaborative experiment of the U of I and the University of Waterloo in Canada.
The satellite is the size of a loaf of bread, but it contains an experiment that will help researchers determine how to protect a future quantum internet satellite network from radiation in orbit.
Bat found in central Illinois tests positive for rabies
A bat collected at a home in central Illinois has tested positive for rabies. A pet at the Eureka home found the already dead bat.
It is the second rabid bat to be found in Woodford County this year.
An 80-year-old Lake County resident died of rabies after waking up to find a bat on his neck. The man declined treatment and died a month later.
It was the first human case of rabies in the state since 1954.
Three Illinois cities rank among best places to live
Three Illinois cities placed in the top 100 for the country’s best places to live. In a report by Livability, Evanston was the top small to mid-sized town to live in Illinois, ranking 28th nationally.
Oak Park is ranked 32nd and Champaign came in at No. 91.
The publication named Madison, Wisconsin as the top city, with high rankings in the health, remote ready and civics categories.
Illinois dog wins People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog contest
An Illinois pooch has won People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog contest. Heaven, a 3-year old chow chow, Labrador, boxer and Pekingese mix resides in St. Charles.
Heaven beat out more than 10,000 other rescue dogs to win the honor.
According to People, as the top winner, Heaven will receive a year’s supply of dog food and a $1,000 donation to the animal rescue of her choice.