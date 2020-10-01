27,900 people in Illinois file for unemployment
More Illinoisans filed for initial unemployment benefits last week than the week before, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The weekly report shows at least 27,900 people filed for first-time benefits last week. That’s nearly 2,000 more than the week before and is contrary to the national trend of fewer unemployment filings.
Kifowit to challenge Madigan for House Speaker
An incumbent Democratic state representative running unopposed for another term announced she’s also running for speaker of the Illinois House.
This summer, state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit said she called for current House Speaker Michael Madigan to resign amid a federal corruption probe he’s implicated in.
On Thursday, she announced she’s seeking the Democratic nomination for the role in the next General Assembly that’s seated in January.
Health officials offer Halloween guidance
State public health officials say trick-or-treating is permissible in Illinois amid COVID-19 concerns.
They suggest leaving individually wrapped treats outside and that Halloween masks shouldn’t replace other appropriate face coverings.
While haunted houses must close, haunted hayrides are allowed with capacity limits.
Illinois among most dangerous for children in vehicles
Illinois is among the most dangerous states for children traveling in cars. That’s according to Go Safe Labs.
The nonprofit traffic safety group says a newly released national traffic safety study reveals children in Illinois are more likely to be involved in car accidents in urban versus rural areas.
The national trend is more children are injured or killed in rural accidents than those in urban areas.
IDNR reminds drivers to be cautious during deer season
Start seeing deer. Illinois transportation and natural resource officials are reminding drivers with cooler temperatures comes deer mating season, and that increases the chance of vehicle collisions with the animals.
They remind drivers about increased activity around dawn and dusk from October through December. Outside of Cook County, Madison, Sangamon and Will counties had the most crashes involving deer last year.
Chicago relaxes restrictions for bars, restaurants
Starting today, bars and restaurants in Chicago will be allowed to resume indoor service, but with limited capacity.
The city had imposed stricter guidelines than what the state had but local officials there say they have made progress in fighting the pandemic.