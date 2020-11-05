Unemployment claims increase again in Illinois
The U.S. Department of Labor reports another increase in unemployment in Illinois.
Preliminary numbers show more than 76,000 Illinoisans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week. That’s 23,000 more than the week before and weeks of consecutive increases.
Most of the nation has reported a decline in unemployment filings.
Springfield approves individual mask mandate with $50 fine
Caught not wearing a mask inside a Springfield bar, restaurant or retailer and police will issue a $50 fine.
The city of Springfield approved the fine for individuals who don’t wear a mask in public places such as restaurants and retailers. The fine is for violating city code and is not a criminal violation.
The Illinois Municipal League said Springfield is one of a few that has taken such action during the pandemic.
Special Investigating Committee hearing pushed back
Thursday's hearing into House Speaker Michael Madigan’s conduct in the ComEd bribery scheme has been canceled.
The Democratic chair said the committee is still waiting on documents from the utility and a voluntary witness has pulled out.
Republicans said they need to meet and vote on issuing subpoenas to force people, like Madigan and former ComEd officials, to testify.
Some counties pass non-binding referendums to create new state
Several counties in Illinois passed resolutions to create a new state on Tuesday by wide margins.
Questions posed to voters in various counties asked if they should join with others outside of Cook County for a new state.
In Clay County, nearly 80 percent of voters approved the question. Nearly 73 percent of Shelby County voters approved. About 63 percent of Christian County voters approved the question.
Illinois still has 476,000 ballots that have yet to be returned
The latest count of mail-in ballots that have to be returned to local elections officials in Illinois is 476,000.
The Illinois State Board of Elections reported midday Wednesday the updated total of outstanding ballots.
Of the nearly 2.4 million ballots mailed out, nearly 1.9 million have been returned.
Illinois Supreme Court to pick new interim justice
Since, for the first time in state history, voters didn’t retain a sitting state supreme court justice, the Illinois Supreme Court will appoint someone for a two-year term.
Then voters will have their say on a new justice.
University of Illinois Springfield professor Kent Redfield said it will be an open seat for the 2022 election with a competitive race.