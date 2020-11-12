Pritzker considers statewide restrictions
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he’s considering new statewide COVID-19 restrictions, but wouldn’t elaborate.
With an increase in the number of positive and probable cases, his administration suggested people stay home as much as possible over the next three weeks.
While local governments enforce prohibitions of indoor service at bars and restaurants at the governor’s insistence, past mitigation orders included prohibiting elective medical procedures and nonessential retail.
Illinoisans file 70,659 initial claims for unemployment benefits
Another 70,659 initial unemployment claims were filed last week. That’s down about 2,800 from the 73,500 initial claims filed the week before. The U.S. Department of Labor reports around 339,000 insured unemployed for the final week of October.
Fitch: Lawmakers could hike income tax after voters rejected progressive tax plan
Fitch Ratings Agency suggests Illinois could make taxpayers pay more to shore the budget up, a mantra a Republican state lawmaker says is tiring.
The agency's report said there are narrow options for the state after voters rejected the progressive income tax and lawmakers could increase taxes.
State Rep. Mark Batinick said he’s tired of more borrowing and higher taxes and structural reforms are needed to shore up spending.
Officials cut ribbon on state-run home for veterans in Oak Park
Though the ribbon has been cut on a Chicago-area veterans’ home, it’s still months from accepting residents.
The Oak Park facility was first proposed in 2008, and after years of false starts and other problems, the cost ballooned to $118 million.
Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director Linda Chapa LaVia said it won’t take residents until Feb. 1.
Duckworth says she's talked with Biden campaign’s transition team
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth wouldn’t say if she’s been contacted by the Biden campaign about a job with the administration.
Duckworth said she’s already talked with the campaign’s transition team on a variety of issues.
Asked her interest in a job under Biden, Duckworth said she would listen, but she would tell them she has the best job as a Senator.
Chicago updates travel guidelines
Two weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday travel rush, Chicago’s top medical official is updating the city's travel restrictions.
The new travel advisory advises Chicagoans not to visit 43 states and Puerto Rico. Visitors from states in their “red” designation, including Wisconsin and Indiana, must complete a 14-day quarantine upon arriving in the city. The order takes effect Friday.