Nearly 75,000 Illinoisans file for unemployment benefits
Nearly 75,000 Illinois workers are being added to the state’s unemployment rolls from just last week.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s weekly job’s report adds that to the more than 800,000 Illinoisans who’ve filed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationwide last week, the labor department reports nearly 3.2 million workers filed for unemployment.
Pritzker says businesses that open early without approval could lose state licenses
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that businesses that open up before getting a green light from the Illinois Department of Public Health could risk losing their licenses.
The state licenses certain businesses such as cosmetologists.
Pritzker said enforcers could look at each business to determine if they have the ability to pull a license if the business isn’t complying with the order.
Pritzker says Illinois State Fair unlikely at this point
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it’s unclear if there’ll be a state fair this year because of concerns over COVID-19.
And while the Illinois Department of Agriculture says a final decision has yet to be made, a state law called the State Fair Act says the state “shall” hold a state fair annually in Springfield and DuQuoin, meaning it’s a requirement.
The law doesn’t spell out a date, other than it must be held annually.