FILE - Illinois State Capitol

The dome of the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois.

 Shutterstock photo

Nearly 75,000 Illinoisans file for unemployment benefits

Nearly 75,000 Illinois workers are being added to the state’s unemployment rolls from just last week.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s weekly job’s report adds that to the more than 800,000 Illinoisans who’ve filed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nationwide last week, the labor department reports nearly 3.2 million workers filed for unemployment. 

Pritzker says businesses that open early without approval could lose state licenses

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that businesses that open up before getting a green light from the Illinois Department of Public Health could risk losing their licenses.

The state licenses certain businesses such as cosmetologists.

Pritzker said enforcers could look at each business to determine if they have the ability to pull a license if the business isn’t complying with the order. 

Pritzker says Illinois State Fair unlikely at this point

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it’s unclear if there’ll be a state fair this year because of concerns over COVID-19.

And while the Illinois Department of Agriculture says a final decision has yet to be made, a state law called the State Fair Act says the state “shall” hold a state fair annually in Springfield and DuQuoin, meaning it’s a requirement.

The law doesn’t spell out a date, other than it must be held annually.

Tags

Staff Reporter

Greg Bishop reports on Illinois government and other statewide issues for The Center Square. Bishop has years of award-winning broadcast experience, and previously hosted “Bishop On Air,” a morning-drive current events talk show.

Staff Reporter

Kevin Bessler reports on statewide issues in Illinois for the Center Square. He has over 30 years of experience in radio news reporting throughout the Midwest.

Regional Editor

Brett Rowland has worked as a reporter in newsrooms in Illinois and Wisconsin. He most recently served as news editor of the Northwest Herald in Crystal Lake, Illinois. He previously held the same position at the Daily Chronicle in DeKalb.