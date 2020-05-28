FILE - Illinois State Capitol

The dome of the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois.

 Shutterstock photo

Another 60,000 Illinoisans file for unemployment benefits

Nearly 60,000 Illinoisans joined more than 2.1 million workers across the country filing for unemployment last week.

The U.S. Department of Labor reports 58,359 workers in the Land of Lincoln filed last week. That’s down from the 72,000 that filed the week before.

Since the beginning of March, more than 1.2 million Illinoisans have filed for unemployment benefits.

GOP seeks audit of state's unemployment system

Illinois House Republicans are pushing for an audit of the state’s employment system.

There are continued reports of delays in people being able to file claims and delays in claims being paid out.

There’s also questions about contracts for vendors to set up new programs and a security breach that exposed private information.

Portillo's to open in Springfield

After years of rumors it was headed to the capital city, Portillo’s has confirmed it is bringing the fast-casual restaurant concept to Springfield.

The popular dining operation has locations in Peoria, Champaign and Normal.

The planned 7,800-square-foot restaurant is expected to open sometime in the second half of next year along the Veterans Parkway in Springfield.

