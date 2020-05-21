Another 72,000 people in Illinois file for unemployment benefits
Add another 72,000 Illinoisans to the state’s unemployment rolls.
The U.S. Department of Labor says of the more than 2.4 million that filed across the country last week, there were 72,816 Illinoisans that filed.
That brings the total to more than 1.1 million Illinoisans who have filed for unemployment since the beginning of March.
House, Senate exchange budget shell bills after vote on face masks
The Illinois House approved a rule change requiring members to wear masks.
State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, refused to wear one and was escorted out of session.
He said Thursday he’s still weighing whether he’ll wear a mask this afternoon.
Meanwhile at the capitol, the Illinois Senate passed an empty bill that is expected to contain the state’s budget. The House will take that up today. It could be $39.7 billion in spending.
Courts to resume operations June 1
There are new guidelines to resume judicial branch operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Illinois Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday that goes into effect June 1 to have each court return to hearing all matters either in person or remotely.
Plans may differ county by county.
Pritzker makes changes to his reopening plan
In the coming days, Gov. J.B. Pritzker says new guidelines are on the way for restaurants, bars, state parks, boating, gyms, salons and more.
Pritzker said by the end of the month the entire state is on course to enter Phase 3 of his five-phase plan.
Among the guidelines will be allowing for outdoor dining, up to ten people per boat, foursome golfing and indoor and outdoor tennis.
Illinois SNAP recipients will be able to use them to by groceries online
About 1.8 million Illinoisans getting food assistance will be able to buy food online.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration announced the federal government accepted the state’s plan.
Beginning June 2 all Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants in the state will be allowed to make food orders online.
Total cost of renting Bank of Springfield Center not yet known
It will cost taxpayers at least $5,000 a day for the Illinois House to rent the Bank of Springfield Center during the truncated special session this week, and that won't be the entire bill.
That cost of renting the 40,000-square-foot venue is so state Representatives can practice social distancing does not include costs associated with audio/video hookups, power and other amenities.
Those additional costs will be calculated a few days after the session as all the invoices are compiled.