Another 73,000 people file for unemployment benefits in Illinois
Add nearly 73,000 people to the more than 1 million Illinoisans who have filed for unemployment amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The U.S. Department of Labor reports of the 2.9 million people who filed across the country last week, there were 72,993 claims filed in Illinois. In total across the country, there are more than 36 million unemployed since the COVID-19 crisis began.
Pritzker says state licenses, federal funding at risk for those that reopen early
As more cities, counties and local officials in Illinois either say they won’t enforce Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home orders, or are developing and implementing their own local reopening plans, the governor is doubling down on enforcement threats.
He said businesses with state licenses operating outside of his orders will be held accountable, counties that reopen in defiance may not get FEMA money, and Illinois State Police will take action.
COVID-19 deaths near 3,800 in Illinois
Public health officials report 192 COVID-19-related deaths in just 24 hours, bringing the total in Illinois to nearly 3,800.
To concerns raised last month that anyone who dies and tested positive for the disease is listed as a COVID death, regardless of how they died, the state’s public health director Wednesday said they’re working to go through and remove such cases where there was an accident, a suicide, or homicide.
When lawmakers return to Springfield, public access will be limited
As lawmakers head back to the capitol for session next week amid COVID-19 concerns, access by the general public will be limited.
House Speaker Michael Madigan said public access at a convention center in Springfield where lawmakers will be during session will be under the direction and enforcement of the Illinois State Police.
Limited access will also be available in the capitol building for other proceedings. Body temperatures will also be checked.
Republicans in Wisconsin oppose bailout for Illinois
A letter signed by 43 Republican state lawmakers from Wisconsin said that Illinois has for decades spent and borrowed recklessly and they oppose using federal COVID-19 relief money to help bail out pensions.
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon requested at least $41 billion in federal aid from Illinois congressional delegation.
Wisconsin State Rep. Barbara Dittrich said people in her district should not have to pick up the tab for others.
Economic group gives Pritzker's reopening plan 'D'
Illinois earned a grade of “D” for how its economy is reopening in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a ranking by groups that promote economic prosperity.
The report from the Committee to Unleash Prosperity and FreedomWorks assessed the potential damage state actions are doing to the economic well-being of residents and in particular how late reopening dates may cause more severe economic downturns.