Cancelations could cost Illinois hotels more than $20 million
The Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association says cancelations over concerns from COVID-19 are costing more than $20 million in lost revenue in the city of Chicago alone. And that’s just the month of March.
The loss of overnight stays also represents millions more in lost revenue for local service industries.
And if there’s a sustained economic downturn, Truth In Accounting’s BIll Bergman said state and local governments in Illinois with already weakened finances likely will feel even more pressure.
Senate cancels hearing on red-light cameras
A scheduled Senate hearing today on red light cameras in Illinois has been cancelled.
But Safe Speed, a red-light camera company, wasn’t told. The company took out a full page ad in the Chicago Tribune touting red light cameras and welcoming the hearing. The industry was rocked after a former state senator pleaded guilty to taking bribes to protect the industry.
Another Senate hearing about the Illinois Department of Corrections was also canceled.
The legislature also canceled scheduled days next week.
Gun owner lobbying day postponed
Illinois Gun Owner Lobby Day has been postponed.
The Illinois State Rifle Association says they’re rescheduling the April 1st I-GOLD to May 13.
The Secretary of State has asked advocacy organizations to cancel lobby days at the capitol until further notice over fears of spreading COVID-19.
Illinois coronavirus cases reach 25
Illinois now has at least 25 cases of COVID-19.
That’s the latest update from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state’s public health officials.
The new cases include a man in his 50s from Lake County. Others announced in Chicago range in age from in their 40s to 80s.
Public health officials continue to advocate staying home if you’re sick, covering coughs and sneezes and washing hands regularly.
General Assembly cancels session days
The Illinois Legislature canceled scheduled session days next week because of concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.
Senate President Don Harmon said the cancellation of a visit to the capital by a state association of emergency doctors was a sign for him to cancel session days.
House Speaker Michael Madigan’s spokesman said the House will take it gradually if more days will be canceled.
There will also be limits on large groups visiting the capitol in Springfield.
Illinois to get $17.4 million in federal funds to help fight outbreak
Illinois is set to get $17.4 million from the federal government to help in the fight against COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the money is meant to ensure state and local health officials on the frontlines have the resources they need to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus.