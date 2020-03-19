Oak Park issues shelter-in-place order for residents
The village of Oak Park near Chicago has issued a shelter-in-place order.
The Chicago Tribune reported the order came after the first confirmed case in that community.
The city of Springfield is considering emergency powers at an emergency meeting Tuesday. The powers would allow orders to prohibit gasoline, weapons and liquor sales.
Springfield Alderwoman Kristin DiCenso opposes the move. She said the city is not a dictatorship, but a democracy.
Illinois prisons evaluate early release amid outbreak
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state’s prison system is taking precautions in the face of COVID-19 spreading, though he didn’t indicate there were any cases at the Illinois Department of Corrections. Asked about early release of some prisoners who may be vulnerable, the governor said officials evaluating that, but said dangerous criminals should not be considered for release.
Illinois State Police get 19,000 firearm transfer inquiries
Illinois State Police say since Friday, they’ve received nearly 19,000 firearm transfer inquiries through the Firearms Services Bureau, characterizing it as a high volume of submissions in just 5 days.
Officials said they're working to process the requests as timely as possible.
Gun stores across the state are seeing an increase in weapons sales, which requires background checks to be processed by state police.
Illinois House calls off more session days
The Illinois House has canceled its session days next week.
In a memo to members, House Speaker Michael Madigan said the schedule was still “in flux” and lawmakers should be ready to return to Springfield to address urgent matters.
Madigan also said deadlines for House bills have been extended and any travel plans for the upcoming scheduled spring break should be reevaluated.
Funeral services could go online amid pandemic
An Illinois company focused on end-of-life services said federal guidelines to limit gatherings of more than ten people is affecting funerals, memorials and others mourning the loss of a loved one.
Sympathy Brands CEO Michael Schimmel said mourners should work with funeral homes to decide whether to hold a service outside in the fresh air while practicing social distancing and whether video streaming services are available.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says closes Rock Island operations
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says because of COVID-19, it is closing its Rock Island visitor centers, beaches and day-use areas to the public. It is also indefinitely delaying the opening of campgrounds, providing refunds, and canceling other programs and tours through May 11. In a statement, the Corps said boat ramps and trails will remain open and available.