Michael Madigan indicted for racketeering and bribery 

Michael Madigan, the former speaker of the Illinois House and for decades one of the nation’s most powerful legislators, was charged with racketeering and bribery Wednesday.

The 22-count indictment accuses Madigan of reaping the benefits of private legal work illegally directed to his law firm. Madigan, who resigned from the legislature a year ago, was the longest serving state house speaker in modern U.S. history.

Illinois' property taxes second highest 

A new study says Illinois has the second highest real estate property taxes in the country.

The personal finance website WalletHub reports the state’s 2.27% real estate tax rate means a homeowner will pay around $4,400 on a median price home, which is $194,500 in Illinois.

Hawaii has the lowest real estate property taxes, while New Jersey has the highest.

Raoul investigating TikTok

The Illinois Attorney General is involved in an investigation into the social media website TikTok.

Kwame Raoul’s office is joining a nationwide investigation into TikTok for providing and promoting its social media platform to children and young adults despite its use being associated with physical and mental health harms.

Guilty plea in mask scheme

An Illinois man has admitted to swindling two hospitals that sought hard-to-get protective face masks at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dennis Haggerty of Burr Ridge has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges and faces about three years in prison.

The hospitals gave Haggerty millions for the masks which he never delivered. Prosecutors say he used some of the money for personal benefit, including two Maserati's and a Range Rover.

Large sports betting handle expected 

A sports betting industry insider predicts Illinois will set an all-time state handle record in March and approach $1 billion in bets.

In-person registration goes away March 5, the first time new customers can register remotely in Illinois since last April.

Joe Boozell with PlayIllinois.com said the NCAA men’s basketball tournament will also help boost the numbers to around $900 million. Last year, sportsbooks made nearly $50 million in March revenue, resulting in about $7 million in state and local tax dollars.

Michael Jordan's half-smoked cigar 

Just after an unused ticket from Michael Jordan’s first game fetched nearly a half million dollars, a sports memorabilia company is putting up a half-smoked cigar by his "Airness" for auction.

Lelands said it has photo proof that Jordan smoked this particular piece of tobacco. Fans can bid on the used cigar until March 12 with the opening bid set at $500.

