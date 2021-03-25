Some COVID-19 metrics increase in Illinois
There has been an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Illinois.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,793 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus and 20 additional deaths. For the past 13 days, test positivity has climbed from 2.5 percent to 3.1 percent.
The NorthShore University Health System has reported the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations and ER visits have tripled in the past two weeks.
Lawmakers advance rent caps
Illinois lawmakers are closer to allowing towns to cap how much landlords can charge for rent.
State Rep. Will Guzzardi’s bill repeals the state’s ban on local units of government imposing any type of rent control, which is generally known as caps.
Including Illinois, 33 states ban rent control.
Wrigley Field goes cashless
Chicago Cubs fans will experience a new, “fully cashless and mobile” Wrigley Field when they return to the ballpark next week.
Tickets will be sold in pods and will send fans to a specific gate with a specific entry time.
Fans will also be greeted with new metal detectors and mobile entry kiosks where fans will use a scanned to be admitted. Opening Day at Wrigley is Thursday, April 1.
Chicago hospital under fire over handling of COVID-19 vaccine
A Chicago hospital is under fire for handing out its allotment of vaccinations to residents of Trump Tower, where one of its executives lives, and to others that have yet to qualify.
Block Club Chicago reports Loretto Hospital also gave vaccines to a high-end jewelry shop and a steak house frequented by hospital executives.
Illinois school district consolidation bill advances
Legislation that would reduce the number of Illinois' 850 school districts is working its way through Springfield.
Supporters say House Bill 7 could save more than $700 million per year by reducing administrative spending to the national average per student.
It passed unanimously in a committee Wednesday.
The coolest thing made in Illinois is a self-regulating traffic signal heater
The Illinois Manufacturers Association has closed out its annual "Makers Madness" competition to see this year's coolest Illinois-based invention.
They're made by Termico Technologies in Elk Grove Village.