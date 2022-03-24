State COVID-19 testing sites to close next week
State of Illinois community-based COVID-19 testing sites will be closing at the end of the month.
According to a news release from Reditus Laboratories, the decision to close the sites starting March 31 comes from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In February, IDPH decided to reduce testing to three days a week due to reduced demand, and the availability of at-home tests.
Legislature evaluating volunteer firefighter tax credit
In an effort to address a volunteer firefighter shortage in Illinois, lawmakers are proposing a $500 tax credit to lure more recruits. To qualify for the income tax credit, a volunteer must serve at least nine months a year and cannot earn more than $10,000 a year for their volunteer services during the taxable year.
Officials say 70% of the state is covered by volunteer fire departments.
Gas giveaway causing traffic problems
A $1 million dollar gasoline giveaway taking place Thursday in and around Chicago is having some gas stations pulling out. At least three stations have said thanks but no thanks to being involved in businessman Willie Wilson’s gas giveaway. A similar event last week caused traffic jams all over the city.
A couple of suburban police departments say the $50 per person event will cost taxpayers in police overtime.
Railway crossings to get nearly $390 million over five years
The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved its annual five-year Crossing Safety Improvement Program to start implementing highway-rail safety capital projects for local roads across the state. For the next five years, the ICC is expected to spend $386 million to help communities and railroads pay for improvements at nearly 900 crossing locations.
Illinois is second only to Texas in the total number of highway-rail crossings.
IHSA looking for stadium
Officials are looking for a stadium to host the state’s high school football championships.
The football finals have alternated between Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University and Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois. A spokesman for the Illinois High School Association said the board would prefer that the finals be held at the same place every year.
Manufacturers want your votes
Voting is underway in the Illinois Manufactures’ Association’s third annual “Makers Madness” contest to see what wins the title of the coolest thing made in Illinois. More than 400 products from around the state have been nominated and include everything from agricultural equipment, food and drink and a variety of vehicles.
The bracket-style contest will present the top 16 on April 3.