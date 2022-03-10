Caterpillar halts operations in Russia
Illinois-based Caterpillar is joining the mass exodus of businesses leaving Russia after its recent invasion of Ukraine.
The engineering giant announced Wednesday that operations in Russia have been increasingly challenging, including supply chain disruptions and sanctions.
Through the Caterpillar Foundation, the company said it is donating more than $1 million to support Ukraine.
Davis bill would create rural investment
Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis has introduced legislation that creates a loan program to incentivize new investments in rural areas.
The Rural Investment in America Act would provide enhanced lending authority to the Small Business Administration to provide loans to businesses that manufacture goods in industrial parks by offering partial loan forgiveness.
To qualify, a business must establish a new presence or expand in a rural area industrial park.
Poll reveals parents' sentiments on public education
A new poll shows Illinoisans believe teachers and parents should have the biggest say in how schools are being run, more so than politicians and school administrators.
The Illinois Education Association released its fourth annual State of Education report Wednesday and includes a variety of topics. The poll also revealed more public awareness about staffing shortages in Illinois schools.
Seventy-seven percent of people said they were worried about teacher shortages.
Nearly $1 billion collected
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced his office collected over $990 million in revenue through litigation and collection efforts in 2021. The AG’s office was able to bring in $331 million through collections litigation, including cases involving the collection of funds for damage to state property, child support enforcement, fines and penalties.
Luxury car dealer burglarized
A group of thieves broke into a used luxury car dealership and reportedly stole 14 vehicles with a total value of nearly $1 million.
According to Evanston police, six people broke a window to gain entry into the dealership this week, then broke into a safe containing the keys for the luxury cars. According to the owner, the criminals drove off with several Audi’s and Mercedes, and a 2013 Bentley GTC valued at $102,000.
Arrestee escapes while deputy was getting food at airport
A suspect awaiting a connecting flight to Wisconsin escaped at O’Hare International Airport when the officer was getting the arrestee some food.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Department reports 31-year-old Tyler Martinez was being transported from California to Wisconsin for multiple drug and theft charges when he escaped.
Airport surveillance video showed Martinez slipping out of at least one handcuff and boarding a car rental shuttle bus.