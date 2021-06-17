27,800 people in Illinois file for unemployment
Another 27,800 Illinoisans filed for initial unemployment claims last week. That’s around 1,400 fewer than the week before.
However, the number of independent contract workers filing for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance nearly doubled last week from the week before, going from 5,500 to more than 11,000 filers.
Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund remains $5 billion in the red
The Unemployment Insurance Trust fund continues to be around $5 billion in the red, and if it’s not addressed by this fall the state could be on the hook for interest on the debt.
There’s an agreement at the statehouse to use COVID-19 relief dollars from federal taxpayers to pay down the debt, but such a move has yet to be made.
The state is sitting on around $8 billion in federal funds that could be used for such purposes.
IDES offices remain closed to public
The Illinois state fair grandstand ticket box office is now open for in-person sales for concerts set for this August’s expo, but the state’s Illinois Department of Employment Security remains closed.
IDES officials have not responded with information on when they’ll open back up for in-person service.
State Rep. Tim Butler said the contrast is evident and the governor needs to get the offices opened back up.
Report makes recommendations for public defenders
A multi-year report from the 6th Amendment Center points out problems with Illinois’ public defender process, calling the process unconstitutional for indigent defendants. Illinois is one of seven states that delegates to its county circuit court judges to provide public defense lawyers, something the center said leads to the possibility defendants don’t receive fair trials because attorneys are beholden to judges for appointments.
IDPH to report COVID-19 metrics on weekly basis
While the Illinois Department of Public Health website is tracking total positive COVID-19 cases, the agency has discontinued daily reports to the media.
Following the lowest daily reported positive cases since March 2020 on Monday, the agency said it will only release reports once a week on Friday.
Since Monday’s report, there have been 578 positive cases posted on the agency’s website.
First mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus
The first mosquitoes to test positive this year for West Nile virus in Illinois were found in Skokie.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the discovery, noting that no human cases of the virus have been reported so far this year.
Public health officials urge residents to practice mosquito-repelling techniques, including getting rid of standing water around dwellings.