Another 44,800 people in Illinois seek unemployment benefits
Another 44,800 Illinoisans filed for unemployment last week.
That’s about 2,000 fewer than the week before but adds to the more than 1.3 million Illinoisans who’ve filed for unemployment since the beginning of March, driven by the state’s continued business restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.
There are more than 44 million Americans who’ve filed for unemployment over the past three months, though millions have gone back to work as states have eased restrictions.
Some Illinois metro areas continue to shrink
A new report shows most of the state’s metro areas are smaller than they were a decade ago.
The Rockford Register Star reported Decatur has shrunk more than 7 percent in the past ten years.
Rockford is down 5 percent. Springfield has nearly 2.5 percent fewer people than 2010 and Peoria is 4.1 percent smaller. The decline in manufacturing is one reason.
Public health officials look at other health issues outside COVID-19
Public health officials are tracking other health problems that stem from reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sangamon County Department of Public Health Director Gail O’Neill said there are concerns over mental health and addiction problems going by the wayside as in-person support groups have been limited for months.
She said when people can’t meet with others to sort through problems, that can compound health problems.
Pritzker signs $43 billion state budget
The state budget Illinois lawmakers passed during a truncated pandemic special session is now law.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the nearly $43 billion budget that begins July 1.
The plan relies on billions of dollars in federal aid that haven’t materialized, keeps spending level from the current year despite revenue losses and cost increases from the COVID-19 pandemic and gives Medicaid access to seniors who are undocumented residents.
Protestors greet Pritzker in Rockford
Gov. J.B. Pritzker was greeted by several dozen protesters Wednesday afternoon outside a YMCA in Rockford.
The protesters held up signs opposing the orders they say are hurting small businesses.
Inside the event, Pritzker said he wanted to open the state too amid COVID-19 concerns, but was following science and data in his phased approach which relaxes more restrictions starting June 26.
First mosquitoes test positive for WNV in Illinois
As if you wanted another thing to worry about, public health officials announced the first mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus has been discovered in River Forest and in Evanston.
No human cases of the disease have been reported so far this year.