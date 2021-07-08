20,000 people in Illinois file for unemployment benefits
More than 20,000 Illinoisans filed for initial unemployment claims last week. That’s 268 fewer than filed the week before.
The number of independent contractors filing for claims also dropped by 1,300 to 1,780 claims filed.
Overall, the total number of unemployment benefits being paid out dropped more than 33,000 from the week before.
Illinois Policy Institute charts uncontested statehouse elections
A review by the Illinois Policy Institute of the past ten years of statehouse elections shows around half the state’s races were uncontested.
That equates to around 4.7 million voting-age Illinoisans having no choice in who represents them at the statehouse.
The group says changes are needed, such as enacting legislation that would allow for independently drawn maps and encouraging more candidates to run for office, particularly in areas that have historically faced uncontested elections.
Vaccine lottery set for Thursday afternoon
The first Illinois vaccine lottery drawing for a $1 million prize will be held this afternoon.
Locations of winners will be announced immediately after, but winners can remain anonymous.
Adults in Illinois that got at least one vaccine dose before July 1 are eligible.
There’ll also be three youth winners of $150,000 scholarships each.
State encourages vaccines for frontline employees with incentives
Certain state employees that work in direct care facilities will be eligible for cash bonuses and other perks if they get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the Illinois Lottery on July 19 will draw the names of employees with several state agencies that get a shot for prizes ranging from cash bonuses up to $10,000, to lifetime fishing license, passes to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum, the State Fair or airline vouchers and sports tickets.
Poll finds Illinoisans concerned about rising gas prices
Three out of four respondents in a recent poll by Cor Strategies are at least somewhat concerned about rising gas prices and 64 percent oppose automatic tax increases.
The poll of more than 1,000 found 69 percent oppose additional gas taxes imposed by counties.
More than 40 percent polled were Democrats, 30 percent were Republicans and 27 percent were independent.
People younger than 16 can apply for work permits online
Youths under 16-years-old can apply for work permits online.
A remote process enacted last week allows all required documents to be filed electronically and for meetings to be conducted via video conference.
The Illinois Department of Labor said nearly 11,000 child labor certificates have been issued to date.