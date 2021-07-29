School districts face legal liability questions over mask rules
School districts could be held legally liable if they don’t uphold the CDC recommendations that children wear masks while inside Illinois schools, despite vaccination status.
That’s according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Some at the Illinois statehouse and in the U.S. Congress have pushed for liability protections for the public and private sectors without success.
Meanwhile, Pritzker said he continues to review further COVID-19 mitigations. He’s also looking at mandating vaccines for some state employees.
18,000 people in Illinois file for unemployment benefits
Nearly 7,900 fewer Illinoisans filed for initial unemployment benefits last week than the week before for a total of around 18,000 new filers.
Nearly 840 fewer independent contractors filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for a total of around 1,050.
Together, there are around 6,100 fewer total individuals getting unemployment benefits than the week before.
Steamy temperatures in parts of Illinois
Heat advisories have been issued throughout Illinois again today.
Temperatures will range from the lower 90s in the northern part of the state to near 100 in Carbondale and points south this afternoon.
High humidity will push heat index values in excess of 105 degrees in many areas.
Some relief from the heat is expected Friday and into the weekend.
Secretary of State driver services facilities to require masks
Starting Monday, the mask mandate at Illinois Driver Services Facilities is returning.
The Illinois Secretary of State’s office announced due to increased COVID-19 cases, beginning Aug. 2 the masking requirement will be for employees and customers visiting facilities around the state.
The agency advises customers to use services online, where possible and that expired driver’s licenses have been extended until the new year.
Illinois has second-highest gas tax
Illinois has the second-highest gas tax in the country.
The nonpartisan Tax Foundation reviewed all 50 state’s gas taxes and fees and found when including the 18.4 cents a gallon federal gas tax, Illinois' total tax per gallon is nearly 60 cents.
That ranks Illinois No. 2, only behind California’s nearly 69 cents a gallon.
No fee for Gold Star license plates
Parents and spouses of soldiers lost in the line of duty wanting license plates to honor their fallen loved ones no longer have to pay the $151 annual fee.
House Bill 20, enacted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, removes the registration fee for the Gold Star license plates.
There are 374 active Gold Star plates in Illinois.