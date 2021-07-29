FILE - Illinois State Capitol

The dome of the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois.

 Shutterstock photo

School districts face legal liability questions over mask rules

School districts could be held legally liable if they don’t uphold the CDC recommendations that children wear masks while inside Illinois schools, despite vaccination status.

That’s according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Some at the Illinois statehouse and in the U.S. Congress have pushed for liability protections for the public and private sectors without success.

Meanwhile, Pritzker said he continues to review further COVID-19 mitigations. He’s also looking at mandating vaccines for some state employees.

18,000 people in Illinois file for unemployment benefits

Nearly 7,900 fewer Illinoisans filed for initial unemployment benefits last week than the week before for a total of around 18,000 new filers.

Nearly 840 fewer independent contractors filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for a total of around 1,050.

Together, there are around 6,100 fewer total individuals getting unemployment benefits than the week before.

Steamy temperatures in parts of Illinois

Heat advisories have been issued throughout Illinois again today.

Temperatures will range from the lower 90s in the northern part of the state to near 100 in Carbondale and points south this afternoon.

High humidity will push heat index values in excess of 105 degrees in many areas.

Some relief from the heat is expected Friday and into the weekend.

Secretary of State driver services facilities to require masks

Starting Monday, the mask mandate at Illinois Driver Services Facilities is returning.

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office announced due to increased COVID-19 cases, beginning Aug. 2 the masking requirement will be for employees and customers visiting facilities around the state.

The agency advises customers to use services online, where possible and that expired driver’s licenses have been extended until the new year.

Illinois has second-highest gas tax

Illinois has the second-highest gas tax in the country.

The nonpartisan Tax Foundation reviewed all 50 state’s gas taxes and fees and found when including the 18.4 cents a gallon federal gas tax, Illinois' total tax per gallon is nearly 60 cents.

That ranks Illinois No. 2, only behind California’s nearly 69 cents a gallon.

No fee for Gold Star license plates

Parents and spouses of soldiers lost in the line of duty wanting license plates to honor their fallen loved ones no longer have to pay the $151 annual fee.

House Bill 20, enacted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, removes the registration fee for the Gold Star license plates.

There are 374 active Gold Star plates in Illinois.

Tags

Staff Reporter

Greg Bishop reports on Illinois government and other issues for The Center Square. Bishop has years of award-winning broadcast experience and hosts the WMAY Morning Newsfeed out of Springfield.

Staff Reporter

Kevin Bessler reports on statewide issues in Illinois for the Center Square. He has over 30 years of experience in radio news reporting throughout the Midwest.

Staff Reporter

Andrew Hensel has years of experience as a reporter and pre-game host for the Joliet Slammers, and as a producer for the Windy City Bulls. A graduate of Iowa Wesleyan University and Illinois Media School, Andrew lives in the south suburbs of Chicago.

Regional Editor

Brett Rowland has worked as a reporter in newsrooms in Illinois and Wisconsin. He most recently served as news editor of the Northwest Herald in Crystal Lake, Illinois. He previously held the same position at the Daily Chronicle in DeKalb.