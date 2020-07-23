About 36,000 file for unemployment benefits in Illinois
Nearly 36,000 Illinoisans filed for initial unemployment benefits last week.
While that’s around 2,300 fewer than filed the week before, it adds to the more than 1.4 million who have filed in Illinois since the beginning of March. Across the country last week, there were 1.4 million new initial filers.
Federal surge planned for Chicago amid ongoing violence
President Donald Trump is sending federal law enforcement into Chicago to help combat crime.
State and local officials there are cautiously welcoming the help as the city grapples with increased numbers of shootings and murders.
Trump and Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke on the phone Wednesday evening. Lightfoot said she made clear if there’s any deviation from what’s been announced, she’ll pursue legal options.
Pritzker says people who refuse to wear masks are ‘the enemy’ in COVID-19 fight
In the battle against COVID-19, Gov. J.B. Pritkzer said to those refusing to wear a mask in public: “the enemy is you.”
He and his public health director said not wearing a mask threatens others' lives. Father of three and co-organizer of the Million Unmasked March planned for Saturday in Springfield,
Michael Rebresh said that’s offensive and the governor’s rhetoric welcomes unwarranted attacks. He said Saturday’s action is protesting mandates for school kids to be forced to wear masks if they want to have in-person teaching.
Pritzker extends eviction moratorium
Renters now have until Aug. 22 to stay in their dwelling without having to send the landlord money.
That’s according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The governor first put in an eviction moratorium in March because of the economic impacts of his COVID-19 shutdown orders. He announced Wednesday he’s extending that. He also touted a rental assistance program with thousands for renters and homeowners to be released throughout the month next month.
State officials warn about unemployment fraud
If you didn’t apply for unemployment insurance and you got a debit card from the Illinois Department of Employment Security, it’s likely fraudulent.
State employment security officials said an increasing number of reports of people getting debit cards from unemployment offices when they didn’t apply may be coming out of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program which was intended for independent contractors.
Cannabis Cup comes to Illinois
The Cannabis Cup, started in Amsterdam in the 1980s, is coming to Illinois and all adults in the state will be able to vote for their favorite strain.
For the first time, organizers are opening up the judging process to the public by offering testing kits at dispensaries around the state.
To apply, go to CannabisCup.com/Illinois.