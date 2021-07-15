Evictions set to resume in Illinois
Eviction proceedings in Illinois are about to resume.
The window to apply for funds to cover back rent is about to close.
The Pritzker administration announced an executive order for next week that will allow filings against tenants in arrears beginning Aug. 1. Eviction enforcement will be allowed Aug. 31.
The federal taxpayer-funded rental assistance program through the Illinois Housing Development Authority closes July 18th.
21,000 people in Illinois file for unemployment benefits
Illinois saw a slight uptick in new unemployment filings.
The U.S. Department of Labor says there were nearly 630 more filers last week than the week before for a total of more than 21,000 new filings. Around 28 more independent contractors filed for pandemic unemployment assistance than the week before for a total of more than 1,800 new filings.
Overall, there are nearly 40,000 more people getting benefits than the week before.
Legislative Inspector General's resignation prompts reaction
Illinois lawmakers are reacting to the planned resignation of Legislative Inspector General Carol Pope, who called the office a paper tiger.
Republican state Rep. Avery Bourne said Pope’s resignation should send a message to Democratic leaders that there must be ethics reforms.
Democratic state Rep. Maurice West said he’ll fight for reforms Pope laid out regardless if they’re unpopular.
Lawmaker watchdog to quit
State lawmakers are going to have to start the search for a new inspector to be their watchdog after the current one called the office a "paper tiger" and announced she’s leaving on Dec. 15.
Legislative Inspector General Carol Pope sent members of the Legislative Ethics Commission a resignation letter Wednesday, saying she can’t be effective in the job with the restrictions lawmakers have yet to reform as part of addressing ethics.
Illinois has seventh-highest local sales taxes in nation
Illinois’ combined state and average local sales taxes are the 7th highest in the nation. The nonpartisan Tax Foundation found of all states, the Land of Lincoln’s combined rate is 8.83%. That’s the highest in the region.
Wisconsin’s rate was ranked 43rd at 5.43%. Indiana’s rate is ranked No 24 at 7%. Missouri’s rate is ranked No. 12 at 8.25%. Just in state sales and use taxes, Illinois collected $17.3 billion last fiscal year.