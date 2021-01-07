Pritzker calls for Congress to impeach, remove Trump
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is demanding the U.S. Congress remove President Donald Trump from office.
The Democratic Illinois governor said the Republican president is responsible for the violent clashes that happened inside the nation’s capital Wednesday, despite the president telling people to go home “in peace.”
Naperville Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood said the nation can’t wait until Inauguration Day and Trump should be removed immediately.
Another 47,000 people in Illinois file for unemployment benefits
More than 47,000 Illinoisans filed for initial unemployment benefits last week, nearly 63,000 fewer than filed the week before.
But, despite the decline in initial filers from the week before, the U.S. Department of Labor reports there are nearly 16,000 more insured unemployed from the week before for a total of 343,500.
State agency has stopped 350,000 fraudulent unemployment claims
The Pritzker administration couldn’t say how much of the $19 billion of unemployment benefits paid out are the result of fraud.
When asked Wednesday, the administration said it has stopped 350,000 fraudulent claims since March 2020.
The administration also said it could take weeks to implement the overpayment waiver the federal government approved last month.
Williams announces run for House Speaker
There’s another candidate for Illinois House Speaker members will have to consider when they take up the issue Wednesday.
House Speaker Michael Madigan has been the speaker for all but two years since 1983. He has lost majority support, but is still running.
On Wednesday, Democratic state Rep. Ann Williams announced her candidacy.
Law enforcement groups oppose measure
A group of Illinois law enforcement organizations, including the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, say they oppose a measure that sets out a variety of changes for law enforcement.
The group said amid other changes the measure eliminates the ability of officers to pursue collective bargaining agreements.
House Bill 163 has been put on final passage in the Senate, which could meet in the days ahead. If passed there, the House would have to approve.
Illinois stores sell nearly $670 million in cannabis products
Illinois dispensaries sold nearly $670 million in cannabis products in 2020.
Despite ongoing pandemic restrictions on other businesses, the 79 licensed pot stores in Illinois finished the year in December with $86.9 million in sales.
That was more than $10 million more than was sold in November.