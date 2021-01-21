Illinois congressional delegation takes sides on Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act
Members of Illinois’ congressional delegation are taking sides on the proposed Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act.
The measure filed by Illinois Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin gives federal agencies more tools to investigate what proponents say is a domestic terrorism threat.
Peoria Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood said there are legitimate concerns the measure could impede on people's civil liberties.
State capitol complex reopens
The Capitol Complex is reopened. That’s the word from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office, but it’s still unclear if 250 Illinois National Guard troops will remain around the capitol where they’ve been since Friday.
The guard referred questions to Illinois State Police and Secretary of State Police. ISP didn’t immediately respond.
A spokesperson for the Secretary of State said Thursday morning the capitol is reopened.
Conservation police seek feedback
State officials are asking the public for input on outdoor recreational activities and the work of conservation police officers.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources website features an online survey with a variety of questions.
The survey will run through Feb. 15.
Davis plans to check against 'liberal impulses' in Washington D.C.
After the inauguration of President Joe Biden, Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said it’s time for sober reflection, national resolve and hope.
Durbin is optimistic the country can overcome divisions.
Taylorville Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, who co-chaired former President Donald Trump’s campaign in Illinois, wished the Biden administration success, but promised to provide a check against “liberal impulses.”
Restaurants seek tariff relief
Now that there’s a new president, dozens of restaurants from across Illinois have joined with hundreds of others from across the country in urging President Joe Biden for relief.
One request a group of 104 restaurant owners from the state asked the incoming administration last month was to lift the 25 percent tariff on food, wine and spirits from Europe.
COVID-19 testing available in Illinois
State public health officials will be out with free COVID-19 testing at the Decatur Civic Center and the Vermilion County Health Department in Danville on Thursday.
On Friday, mobile testing teams will continue at the Decatur Civic Center and at First United Methodist Church in Rushville.
This weekend, mobile teams will be in Carrollton at a high school and in Macomb at Tanner Circle on the campus of Western Illinois University.