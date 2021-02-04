40,300 people in Illinois file for unemployment benefits
There were 55,000 fewer initial unemployment claims filed in Illinois than the week before, but the total still exceeds 40,300 new claims, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
There are now 322,700 insured unemployed and 166,100 unemployed independent contractors getting benefits.
Pritzker to implement unemployment program updates
The Pritzker administration announced it is implementing unemployment program updates Congress approved last year, including benefit overpayment waivers.
Illinoisans across the state report they’ve received notice they have to pay back benefits, some even saying they never filed a claim.
The Pritzker administration said it is working with federal officials on a process for waiver requests.
Pritzker mum on details about annual budget address so far
It’s still unclear how Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will deliver his annual budget address.
The annual speech is typically delivered in front of a joint session of the Illinois House and Senate. But both chambers have canceled that day.
Messages seeking comment from the offices of legislative leaders didn’t provide any clarity.
The governor’s office didn’t respond when asked for a status update.
The speech before the House and Senate is scheduled for Feb. 17.
Prosecutors charge former state Sen. Sam McCann with money laundering, tax evasion
Former Republican state Sen. Sam McCann, who ran for governor in 2018 under a third party, has been charged with money laundering, tax evasion and fraudulent use of campaign funds. McCann was charged by federal prosecutors in Springfield on Wednesday.
They say he bought vehicles, laundered money through an RV rental company and paid himself with campaign funds up to June 2020. McCann couldn’t be reached for comment.
IDOT supervisor charged with wire fraud, forgery for faking doctor's note
An Illinois Department of Transportation supervisor faces charges of forgery and wire fraud for allegedly faking a doctor’s note about being sick.
Illinois State Police allege in Villa Park, IDOT employee Bryan Laughlin submitted fraudulent doctor’s notes excusing him from work.
After an arrest warrant was issued, Laughlin turned himself in, but is now free on bond, ISP said.
IHSA clarifies guidance on media at sporting events
The Illinois High School Association says new guidance from the Pritzker administration clarifies how media will be counted amid gathering limitations at youth sporting events: It’s up to the local school district.
IHSA also said the guidance updates allow local decisions about exempting media from a 30-foot distance rule from the playing surface.