Illinois congressmen react to Ukraine-Russia conflict
Illinois lawmakers are reacting to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost called on President Joe Biden to “impose crippling sanctions” on the Russian economy.
U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley tweeted a picture of Ukraine’s flag and said the price Ukrainians will pay for Russia’s attack is unfathomable.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin called the invasion a “dire threat to international order and must be resolutely deterred.”
Masks won't be required
If you need to go to the Secretary of State’s Office soon, starting Monday, you won’t have to wear a mask.
Spokesman Dave Drucker said employees will continue to wear masks at facilities around the state, but it is mask-optional for customers.
Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate comes to an end on Feb. 28.
Senator resigns from seat amid embezzlement charges
An Illinois state senator charged with corruption quit Wednesday as his lawyer revealed he’s changing his plea.
State Sen. Thomas Cullerton, a Democrat from Villa Park, is accused of taking a position with the Teamsters Union in which he got paid but did not do any work.
Cullerton, who was first elected to the state senate in 2012, reportedly will change his plea to guilty in the coming weeks.
Housing assistance offered
The Illinois Housing Development Authority has announced applications for homeowners financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will be accepted beginning in April.
Through the Illinois Emergency Homeowners Assistance Fund program, the agency will provide up to $30,000 in free assistance per homeowner paid directly to the servicer or other approved entity on behalf of homeowners impacted by the pandemic.
Fatal accident on icy roads
A child was killed in a series of crashes Wednesday caused by icy conditions in southern Illinois.
While police were investigating an accident on the Interstate 24 bridge to Kentucky, numerous other accidents took place in the area.
In one accident, a semi rear-ended another tractor trailer. An 18-month-old passenger in the first semi was ejected from the vehicle and was hit by a car. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
$71 million in drugs recovered
The Illinois State Police are touting its drug enforcement efforts last year.
ISP director Brendan Kelly has announced that troopers recovered illegal drugs valued at about $71 million in 2021. Metropolitan Enforcement Groups, or MEGS, made more than 2,200 seizures of illegal drugs, including cannabis, cocaine, heroin and LSD. As a result, more than 800 people were arrested.