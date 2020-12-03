Some municipalities adopt local mask mandates
More municipalities in Illinois are considering fines for individuals for not wearing masks in public places.
Springfield was the first city to pass and expand mask fines for individuals in places like banks. Decatur shortly followed suit.
Edwardsville also passed a measure with fines for individuals.
Naperville’s city council this week rejected the mandate.
74,000 people in Illinois file for initial unemployment benefits
Another 74,000 Illinoisans filed for unemployment claims last week.
That’s 8,500 more than filed the week before and the largest weekly increase of any state.
Unemployment filings nationwide neared where they were pre-pandemic restrictions.
Illinois continues to lag the rest of the nation.
Student participation in math declines 12 percent
Illinois’ student participation in online math coursework has decreased by 12 percent this year, according to TrackTheRecovery.org.
The national average is a 10.1 percent decrease.
While the national average for student progress in online math coursework is up 0.8 percent, Illinois’ metric dropped by 7.1 percent compared to January 2020.
Illinois high school sports on hold until 2021
Don’t expect winter sports in Illinois to start before January, including low-risk sports, according to the Illinois High School Association.
Executive Director Craig Anderson said with the governor’s ongoing mitigation orders, they’re asking for schools to remain adaptable.
They’ll continue monitoring the status at their next hearing on Dec. 14.
Mobile testing heads to new regions
The Illinois Department of Public Health will have mobile COVID-19 testing teams at the Lawrence County Health Department and at Western Illinois University on Thursday.
On Friday, a team will be in Roodhouse at the Illinois Department of Corrections and at Ferrero Bloomington.
Teams will continue at the Decatur Civic Center through this weekend.
Tests are free of charge.
Illinois lawmakers could make late-session push to end cash bail
An Illinois lawmaker has introduced a bill to get rid of the cash bail system in the state.
Illinois doesn’t use a bail bondsman in its court systems, requiring 10 percent payment of the total bail before the arrested individual can be released before trial.
State Sen. Robert Peters announced in November legislation that would eliminate cash bail entirely.
The bill would need to be considered in the final days of the current 101st General Assembly or be refiled in January once the new session commences.