105,000 Illinoisans file for unemployment benefits
Behind only California, Illinois led the nation with a spike of first-time unemployment filers last week.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, more than 105,000 Illinoisans filed for initial benefits last week. That’s nearly 31,500 more than were reported filed the week before.
The state’s system has been hampered with backlogs and fraudulent activity.
Central Illinois Licensed Beverage Association plans rally to save jobs
A rally planned for Saturday Dec. 19 in Springfield will stage an “Eat-In” outside the governor’s mansion.
The Central Illinois Licensed Beverage Association is organizing the midday event next weekend.
They encourage people to bring food from local establishments that are still open, wear a mask when not eating, and keep distance among parties.
FOID delays continue to mount
Illinoisans continue to wait months for their Firearm Owner Identification Card and Concealed Carry License applications to be processed.
In some instances, people have waited more than a year to get a renewal and have been limited in purchasing firearms.
Illinois State Police say the average wait for FOID cards is 121 days with a backlog of nearly 145,000.
State Rep. Tim Butler urged constituents to contact their state lawmakers to speed along a review.
Lawmakers seek more information after COVID-19 outbreak at LaSalle veterans home
More information requests have been made of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs' handling of the COVID-19 outbreak last month.
At least 32 residents at the state-run home in LaSalle have died of the virus in the last few weeks.
The House Veterans’ Affairs Committee requested a trove of information last week and scheduled an in-person hearing.
This week, the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, which held a hearing before Thanksgiving, also requested more documentation.
Two counties defy Pritzker on COVID-19 restrictions
Last month Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Tier 3 mitigation prohibited indoor service for bars and restaurants, but local enforcement continues to be mixed.
Henry and Stark counties announced Wednesday they are allowing bars and restaurants to have no more than 25 percent capacity.
The new mitigation the counties jointly announced doesn’t allow for bar stools or congregating or dancing, and reservations are required for each party, but patrons will be allowed inside.
ISBE launches tool to help prepare teachers
The Illinois State Board of Education launched an interactive report providing a view of educator preparation programs within colleges and universities in the state.
Fifty-two colleges and universities offer more than 700 approved teacher preparation programs in Illinois.