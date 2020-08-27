25,000 people in Illinois file for unemployment benefits
After weeks of decreases in the number of people filing for first-time unemployment benefits, Illinois saw nearly 3,000 more first-time filers last week than the week before.
The U.S. Department of Labor reports 25,333 people filed for unemployment last week, nearly 3,000 more than the week before. Nationwide, unemployment claims fell nearly 100,000.
Businesses seek COVID-19 liability protections
Leading Illinois business associations are giving up hope on the Illinois Legislature and going to members of Congress to address liability protection in the era of COVID-19.
A report from Fisher Phillips has Illinois with the sixth or seventh most COVID-19-related complaints being filed in the judicial system. Illinois’ most common case type is retaliation-whistleblower cases.
The Illinois Trial Lawyers Association said there is no wave of cases and liability protections could lead to harm for customers and employees.
Illinois House GOP eyes its own public hearings
Illinois House Republicans are considering holding their own COVID-19 oversight hearings if Democrats don’t call public committee hearings.
State Rep. Tim Butler said the meetings can be remote, but are needed to hear from people affected by the governor’s unilateral orders.
Illinois COVID-19 death toll climbs
For the first time in weeks, the state’s daily death toll from COVID-19 has exceeded 36. State public health officials on Wednesday reported over the last 24-hours there were 37 deaths related to the novel coronavirus. The last time there were that many was July 7. Despite that, the rate of patients in hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms remains flat compared to the peak in late April.
Rezin questions inclusion of prison COVID-19 cases in regional metrics
A state Senator in a region where more COVID-19 restrictions have closed indoor service at bars and restaurants is questioning the impact of prison outbreaks on her region’s metrics.
State Sen. Sue Rezin said prison metrics shouldn’t be included with the rest of a region’s metrics.
She said because Stateville has the most COVID-19 cases of the state’s prisons, that is increasing the region’s positivity rate, and in turn, increasing the restrictions the governor is imposing on businesses.
Starved Rock State Park to reopen some trails
Some of the trails at Starved Rock State Park opened Wednesday.
The trails are being reopened after severe weather Aug. 10 brought extensive damage. While some trails are open, others still remain closed while cleanup continues more than two weeks in.
Matthiessen State Park will remain closed until further notice because of storm damage.