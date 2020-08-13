Another 22,900 Illinoisans file for unemployment benefits
Fewer people are filing for unemployment in Illinois, but it’s still in the tens of thousands a week.
The U.S. Department of Labor reports nearly 22,900 Illinoisans filed for initial unemployment benefits last week. That’s down about 2,800 from the total that filed the week before.
Around 1.5 million Illinoisans have filed since the beginning of March. For the first time since mid-March, the number of initial weekly claims was below 1 million nationally last week.
Hearing set in business compensation lawsuit
An attorney suing the state in federal court seeking compensation for businesses forced closed because of COVID-19-orders said a jury is needed to ensure things are fair.
Attorney Alan Bruggeman said relying on the Pritzker administration to decide which businesses get paid allows politics to get in the mix, which could make things less fair.
Bruggeman said he expects the case to survive a motion to dismiss.
A hearing date is set for Dec. 1.
Durbin presumes Madigan is innocent
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin is the latest Democratic official to question Speaker Michael Madigan’s ability to continue in his positions of power at the statehouse and the party.
Durbin told reporters at an unrelated event in Springfield on Wednesday that he starts with the presumption of innocence but acknowledges questions will come up and there could be a cloud over Democrats heading into the election.
Madigan has not been charged with a crime and has denied wrongdoing.
Most Illinois students to start with remote learning this fall
Most students in Illinois will be learning remotely this fall, according to results from an Illinois State Board of Education survey.
Of more than 850 school districts in the state, only 671 have responded to the survey of fall semester plans amid COVID-19 concerns.
Most are offering a blended model, around 200 are offering in-person and 150 are offering remote learning only. The website is isbe.net/coronavirus.
Manufacturing companies hold back on hiring
The Technology and Manufacturing Association says the sector is holding back on rehiring workers because of concerns about changing regulations and the possibility of another state shutdown, according to a new survey.
The association's monthly survey was at a two-year optimism high in February, but plummeted to 20 percent in April because of the pandemic and the shutdowns that came after.
State emergency officials remind Illinoisans to be prepared for power outages
With strong storms that hit the state in recent days the Illinois Emergency Management Agency is offering tips for extended power outages.
The agency said a hidden danger lurks in refrigerators and freezers as food in a fridge will stay cold for about four hours if unopened. A half-full freezer can keep food frozen for about one day.
Nearly 250,000 Illinoisans were without power Tuesday from storms the day before.