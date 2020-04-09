Nearly 500,000 people in Illinois have filed unemployment claims in past 3 weeks
Some 200,940 Illinoisans filed for unemployment last week, a 13% increase of 22,519 claims from the previous week and a record for the Land of Lincoln.
That’s according to preliminary data released Thursday morning by the Department of Labor.
Nearly half a million people have successfully filed initial unemployment claims in Illinois in the last three weeks.
Religious leaders, police ask residents to stay home for Easter
With Easter Sunday falling in the middle of a pandemic and the government stay-at-home order in place through the end of the month, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly is joining with religious leaders from the Metro East urging people to stay home.
The group in Collinsville encouraged parishioners of churches to remain home to comply with social distancing orders.
In Springfield, the mayor issued an executive order allowing police to fine people for violating the order or for violating the six-foot distancing guidelines.
State awards $14 million in grants for bars
The state’s grants for businesses in an emergency have awarded $14 million to more than 700 small businesses.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the grants for bars averaged $14,000 and hotels got $30,000 through the Hospitality Emergency Grant Program.
Illinois waives penalties for late wage reports
Employers in Illinois won’t be penalized for filing their February wage reports late.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security said the emergency rule is effective immediately.
Employers filed such reports to the state government that include the number of workers and wages paid in that month. State officials say that’s used to determine unemployment benefits. February’s reports were due March 31.
COVID-19 Relief Fund raises $28 million in Illinois
About $5.5 million of more than $28 million of the Illinois COVID-19 Relief Fund from the United Way of Illinois and other groups will be released to community groups throughout the state.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the sum Wednesday. Donations are still being accepted at ILCOVIDResponseFund.org.
The fund will help provide food, health care and even relief from mortgages and utilities.
State won't tax distillers making hand sanitizer
Illinois distilleries using alcohol to produce hand sanitizer won't have to pay taxes on it.
The Illinois Department of Revenue says normally distillers pay taxes based on the strength and amount of alcohol used in their spirits.
New guidance sent to distillers this week explained how to ensure they get that tax deduction.