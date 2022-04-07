Madigan's former chief of staff wants changes in perjury case
The former chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan wants a judge to toss part of his perjury indictment, arguing that key questions he fielded before a federal grand jury were ambiguous and that some of his allegedly false answers were true.
Timothy Mapes’ attorneys filed their motion last week under seal “out of an abundance of caution.” A U.S. District judge ordered the document unsealed, and it became public Wednesday.
Tornado report reveals construction issues
A report on the Edwardsville tornado that killed six workers when the Amazon warehouse they were in collapsed raises new questions about the building’s construction.
The report by West County Fire and EMS shows several support columns in the area that collapsed were not welded or attached to the floor, but instead were resting in mount holes with caulking around the base.
A final report on the Dec. 10 collapse is still being worked on by federal investigators with OSHA.
Measure creates commission for ag equity
A measure headed to the governor’s desk aims to improve equity in Illinois’ agricultural industry.
A bill sponsored by state Sen. Mike Simmons creates a commission of lawmakers, agricultural experts and others to address topics that include access to land and capital for minorities. The group will also address the production of a wide range of crops including hemp as well as livestock farming.
Springfield Armory to get $122 million in renovations
The historic Illinois State Armory in downtown Springfield will get a makeover.
The project will consist of a complete renovation of the Armory, built in 1937, to provide executive office space for employees from various state agencies.
Renovation work will be implemented in two phases of construction beginning in July 2022, with an estimated completion date of July 2025.
Grants released for small firefighter and EMS equipment
The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal has announced the recipients of the 2022 Small Equipment Grant Program.
A total of $2.5 million was awarded to 104 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state.
The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.
MLB opening day today
It is opening day for Major League Baseball. The season was delayed by one week because of a worker lockout.
The Chicago Cubs are scheduled to host the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.
The St. Louis Cardinals are also in action today, as they entertain the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium.
The White Sox home opener will be Tuesday, April 12.