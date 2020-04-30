More than 800,000 people file for unemployment in Illinois in six weeks
Unemployment claims in Illinois last week were fewer than the week before, but still historically high, adding to hundreds of thousands.
The U.S. Department of Labor reports Thursday that more than 81,000 workers in Illinois filed for unemployment last week.
In the past six weeks, more than 800,000 Illinoians have filed. Nationally, more than 3.8 million filed claims last week.
Pritzker says he's looking at regional data
With other states set to open up their economies amid the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday he’s looking at regional data to determine whether some places can open earlier than others.
Today’s the last day the existing order is in effect and Pritzker has yet to issue new orders he said he wants to modify and extend through the end of May.
Stay-at-home order faces fresh challenges
There’s multiple court challenges against the governor’s orders and the Illinois Attorney General filed an appeal of one case the governor lost to state Rep. Darren Bailey in Clay County.
Edgar County Watchdogs reported Woodford County’s state’s attorney is rejecting the governor’s stay home orders.
The Peoria Journal Star quotes State’s Attorney Greg Minger saying everybody has to make a decision on their own about who opens their doors and who wants to stay closed.
Pritzker says he won't call lawmakers back to Springfield
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he doesn’t want to start dictating a date for lawmakers to come back to Springfield as some call for legislative action to clear up ambiguity about his powers under stay home orders.
Several statehouse Republicans called on legislative leaders to bring the General Assembly to order. The Senate President and House Speaker said they’re still working on a plan.
The governor has the ability to call a special session, but dismissed that suggestion Wednesday.
Secretary of State's Office not ready to reopen
Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is still monitoring day-by-day when to reopen driver service facilities around the state.
A spokesman says the office has not done any furloughs or layoffs during the shutdown that started last month.
The office did reopen three commercial driver license facilities earlier this week in Springfield, Marion and West Chicago.
Hospital bed use increases, ventilator use fluctuates
The percentage of intensive care unit beds used in Illinois continues to increase, but the use of ventilators continues to fluctuate.
As of Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports 74 percent of ICU beds were used. That’s up a percent from the day before.
About 32 percent of ventilators were in use. That’s up from 30 percent the day before, but still lower than 43 percent reported over the weekend.
Of 32,000 hospital beds, 4,738 are occupied by a COVID-19 patient.